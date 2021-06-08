Many years ago, following the 1970 train derailment in Crescent City, the community began to have a Fathers' Day or community worship service. The service was a way for residents to celebrate the village's perseverance following the horrific event. With the pandemic and its restrictions easing, the service has been scheduled to take place this year.
The service will be around 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 20 (Fathers' Day) at Heritage Park. The event is sponsored by St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Crescent City, the United Methodist Church of Crescent City, St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Crescent City, and St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Woodworth. Pastor Kevin Nourie of the United Metodist Church will be preaching.
Those who attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, water and an umbrella.
Since outdoors is less restrictive, pandemic guideines will be what attendants are comfortable with.