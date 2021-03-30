For the past three years, the Juvenile Justice Council (JJC) of Iroquois County has worked to provide prevention education programming to schools and implement the TIP (Talking Improves Parenting) the Scale parent communication campaign to reduce underage drinking, according to information provided.
Iroquois County was recently awarded a Drug-Free Communities (DFC) grant by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. Jim Devine, Iroquois County State’s Attorney who serves as the director of the county’s DFC grant, was instrumental in bringing this funding to the area. Under this new grant, the TIP the Scale campaign will expand its focus to also include the prevention of underage marijuana and tobacco use (which includes vaping). The JJC has updated their TIP logo to reflect these changes and will soon launch their new communication campaign targeting parents of teens to utilize protective factors which include family bonding, parental monitoring, and communication in order to prevent teen use of these substances.
The JJC and the Iroquois County Opioid Coalition are combining their efforts on several initiatives in order to provide the most effective prevention for the county. Their partnership provides an all-encompassing approach to substance abuse, as the JJC’s main focus is on youth and prevention education, while the Opioid Coalition’s focus is treatment and recovery. These partners have held several joint meetings to share and discuss their plans. A successful past collaboration for these two groups was organizing, writing, and sponsoring 19 uplifting Public Service Announcements on WGFA that were recorded by community members to encourage listeners to stay healthy during the pandemic.
The next joint meeting for the JJC and Iroquois County Opioid Coalition is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 19 in the E.S.D.A. room at the Iroquois County Courthouse. All are invited to take part with the option to attend in-person or via Zoom. For additional information about their prevention efforts, visit TIPtheScale.org and the TIP the Scale Facebook page.