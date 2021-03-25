The Central Comets won over Iroquois West in two, 25-21, 25-15, in volleyball action March 24.
Central stat leaders include: Rachel Thompson led the team with 7 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace, and 8 points. Hallie Wilken and Kamryn Grice added 11 points each. Grice led with 9 digs and Warpet 17 assists.
Iroquois West stats include: Emma Lopez, Assists 18, Kill 1; Estefany Andrade, Ace 1, Digs 13; Shelby Johnson, Ace 1, Kills 5, Digs 8; Chloe Baker, Kills 2, Dig 1; Mallori Fairley, Blocks 2, Kills 4; Maddie Manning, Blocks 2, Kills 5, Dig 1; Ashton Miller, Kills 2.
The Iroquois West JV team go the win, defeated Central 21-25, 25-19, 15-7.