Members of Cal Bauer’s family had the opportunity to be with Cal when he as recently presented a veterans appreciation and recognition certificate and lapel pin for his service in the United States Army, according to information from the family.
The presentation was given by the Rev. John Franklin, M. Div., Chaplain Coordinator, Iroquois Memorial Hospice with Aaron Hattabugh, IMH Volunteer Retired Air Force Captain, part of the ceremony via iPad.
The program is through IMH partnering with We Honor Veterans.
Cal joined the U.S. Army after graduation from Cissna Park High School and served in Panama.
Present at the ceremony were Jody Bauer, Cal’s granddaughter; Tim Bauer, Cal’s son; Melanie Bauer, Tim’s wife, Lowell “Katz” Bauer, Cal’s brother; Madelyn Seggebruch, Cal’s sister; Lonnie Bauer, Lowell’s wife,; and Cale Bauer, Cal’s grandson.
For those wishing to congratulate Cal, he welcomes visitors, phone calls, 815-457-2471, or notes, P.O. Box 348, Cissna Park, Illinois, 60924.