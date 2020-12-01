The new tree is up, the town is decorated and Watseka is ready for the Christmas season.
While some holiday activities have been canceled this year due to COVID-19, there was a small tree-lighting ceremony that took place Friday evening.
The Christmas tree, located on the Watseka Police Office property, is new this year, after the old one had to be cut down because it was dying.
The new tree was planted and decorated by the Thanksgiving holiday so that passersby can enjoy.
The Watseka Rocks group decorated the tree, as well as wrapped the lights on the light poles in the downtown area.
Juanita Muller, a member of Watseka Rocks, said that the group wanted to help make the holiday season as festive as possible.
She said the downtown area, as well as other businesses and homes in the city, are decorated for the holiday season and they invite people to drive around and enjoy the hard work completed by so many people.