In Iroquois County

A Chicago man was arrested after leading police on a chase Dec. 9.

Milford Police arrested Johnathan D. Britton, 28, Chicago after police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Britton which was initially stopped by then took off at a high rate of speed.

Milford Police pursued the vehicle at a high rate of speed when the vehicle attempted to turn and went into the northwest ditch at the State Route 1 and 1400 N oath Road intersection.

Britton was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving while license revoked and speeding 120 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Britton was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of custody as of press time. Milford Police were assisted by Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police.

