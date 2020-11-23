A Chebanse man was killed in an accident early Sunday morning.
According to Iroquois County Sheriff's Police reports, police were called to a single vehicle accident west of Chebanse involving Kory S. Kohler, 20, Chebanse.
Based upon evidence at the scene, Kohler had been traveling east on 3400 N. approaching 1100 E. when he lost control of his 2010 Chevy Camaro. The vehicle then skidded off of the roadway, into the south ditch, impacting the embankment and rolling over into a field. The vehicle sustained major damage and Kohler was trapped inside the car upside down. Riverside EMS and Chebanse Township Fire arrived at the scene initially and found Kohler to be deceased. Also responding and investigating the crash was the Iroquois County Coroners office.