Central Illinois Disposal and Recycling of Paxton is the company used by Crescent City to pick up regular household garbage and conduct a monthly curbside recycling program.
Weekly Household Garbage Pick-Up
Household garbage is picked up each Monday in the village. Garbage should be to the curbside or alley no later than 7 a.m. This service is for general household garbage; for items such as furniture, appliances, brush or tree trimmings and such, those items can be taken to the Crescent City dump. During the winter, if you need to use the dump, contact the village's maintenance engineer Al Johnson, Mayor Mark Rabe or any of the trustees: Jim Sorensen, Dennis Ritzma, Joe Belott, Scott Dirks, Kim Rabe or Steve Carley.
There is a dumpster at the dump for large items which used to be picked up during the spring clean-up. This can include old furniture, shelving, etc. There is a place for putting burnables, such as leaves and tree trimmings; there is an area designated for grass clippings, and there is an area where you can put appliances and other items that can be recycled, such as stoves, microwaves, etc. No building or construction materials are to be taken to the dump to be burned unless all nails, screws and other hardware are removed first.
There are only two dates in 2021 which will change the Monday pick-up to Tuesdays and those are Memorial Day (garbage will be picked up June 1) and Labor Day (pickup will be Sept. 7).
Monthly Recycling Program
The recycling program takes place the third Thursday of each month. The dates for 2021 are: Jan. 21, Feb. 18, March 18, April 15, May 20, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16. To make sure your recyclables are picked up, they need to be to the curbside no later than 7 a.m. There is no fee to participate in the program but there is no reimbursement for your recyclables either.
Currently CIDR collects plastic, paper, tin cans and aluminum cans. Effective in 2021a separate bag is required for each category of recyclables: This means items need to be bagged separately according to the category – please don't mix tin cans with aluminum cans, put newspapers in with the plastics, etc. It is asked you use blue or clear bags (available at local grocery or hardware stores) so it can easily be determined items have been prepared and sorted properly. Bags need to be tied securely to prevent items from blowing around town or out of the wagon during transport. Bagging items separately will prevent CIDR workers from having to come into direct contact with the recyclables – the bags can be torn open and the contents dumped out.
Here are the items currently being accepted through the recycling program:
Plastics – Nos. 1 and 2 only. Containers need to be rinsed clean, caps need to be removed, the containers flattened if possible, and check the recycling triangle symbol to make sure there is a 1 or 2 in the center. Oil containers and plastic bags are not accepted.
Paper – This includes newspapers and phone books but nothing that has been shredded or contains slick inserts. Pizza boxes are not recycled and neither are cereal boxes or office/school paper. Only corrogated cardboard – like brown boxes which tear down – and these need to be flattened and securely tied together. Paper and cardboard cannot include any strapping, packing or staples. Paper and cardboard must be dry – wet items will not be picked up.
Tin Cans – These should be rinsed cleaned and flattened if possible.
Aluminum Cans – These should be rinsed and flattened if possible. If you have other types of aluminum, you should contact CIDR to see if the items are acceptable.
Glass is not accepted in this recycling program.
If you have questions about the recycling program or would like to be added to the route, call Central Illinois Disposal and Recycling at 217-379-3309. You may have to leave a message so be sure to include your name, contact number and a brief message. You can also call Kim Rabe at 815-683-2613.
The regular household garbage pick-up and the monthly recycling program are for village residents only.