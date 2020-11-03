A Champaign man is in custody on multiple charges after an incident at the Circle K gas station in Clifton Nov. 3.
According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police reports, Justin C. Terry, 29, Champaign, was arrested by county deputies on charges of aggravated vehicle hijacking, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Police reports indicate that earlier in the afternoon, Terry was driving a reported stolen vehicle from Urbana and arrived at the Circle K in Clifton.
There he proceeded to teal a second vehicle from the parking lot while reportedly forcing the victim from their car at gunpoint.
Terry fled the gas station northbound on Interstate 57 where he was involved in a vehicle pursuit with Illinois State Police and later Chicago Police.
Terry was taken into custody at 71st and Hoyne in Chicago after which he was transported to the Iroquois County Jail to await a court appearance.