The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at Riverside Immediate Care Watseka in honor of the new expansion, according to information from the chamber.
The new entrance is located on the east-side of the building under the canopy. Riverside Immediate Care Watseka is located at 1490 E. Walnut Street in Watseka. Their hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Holidays (Closed Christmas and Easter).
People can reach them by phone at 815-432-7693 or visit www.riversidehealthcare.org/immediate-care-watseka. The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce offers ribbon-cutting ceremonies exclusively to chamber members to help promote commercial advancement in the community. Ribbon-cuttings can be used to celebrate the opening of a new store, anniversaries, grand openings, new locations, or any other significant business event. For more information about chamber activities, contact Amanda Hibbs at the Chamber office at 815-432-2416.