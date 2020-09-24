The Crescent City Historical Society will be open 1-3 p.m. Oct. 4. The CCHS is located in the upstairs of city hall at 400 Main Street.
Those who visit are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Gloves are available for those who want to look through books or photo albums.
The CCHS is a non-profit organization. If you have questions about the CCHS, want to inquire about membership, or have items to loan or donate, contact any of the following: Pat Peterson, CCHS president, 815-383-2695; Yvonne Doggett, vice president, 815-683-2187; Cindy Pufahl, secretary, 815-683-2666; or members Jean Herron, 815-683-2650 or Carolyn Rapp, 815-683-2658.
Items on the upper floor which can be handled, will be brought down to the main floor for visitor viewing if requested.