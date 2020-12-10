For the third year, the Crescent City Historical Society sponsored a barrel decorating contest for Crescent City businesses for the Christmas season. This was the first year, however, with a theme, which was “White Christmas.”
Seven businesses called in or turned in their participation slips and those were: Crescent-Iroquois Fire Protection District, Thrivent/Denise Kosik, Dr. Rodney Yergler, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Crescent City Post Office, Mark Rabe Construction and Kim Rabe's Child Daycare Home.
Chosen as winners were: St. Joseph's Catholic Church (the barrel is located in front of Scheiwe's Print Shop), Crescent City Post Office, and Kim Rabe's Child Daycare Home (the barrel is located in front of the Crescent City Community Center).
As with so many other organizations, the CCHS had to cancel its Christmas open house, along with its monthly meeting. The group is still accepting new memberships, and the donation or lending of items which help share the history of the small village. For more information, contact any of the following: Pat Peterson, 815-383-2695; Carolyn Rapp at 815-683-2658; Yvonne Doggett, 815-683-2187; Cindy Pufahl, 815-683-2666; or Jean Herron, 815-683-2560.