The Crescent City Historical Society has voted to resume its monthly open houses. The first for 2021 will take place Sunday, April 11, from 1-3 p.m. The CCHS is located in the upstairs area of Crescent City's city hall, 400 Main Street. Generally, open houses take place the first Sunday of each month but due to Easter, this month's event is one week later.
Visitors will be asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing.
For those who visit but cannot manage the stairs, items can be brought down to the first floor for viewing.
The CCHS is a non-profit organization. If you have questions about the CCHS, want to inquire about membership, or have items to loan or donate, contact any of the following: Pat Peterson, CCHS president, 815-383-2695; Yvonne Doggett, vice president, 815-683-2187; Cindy Pufahl, secretary, 815-683-2666; or members Jean Herron, 815-683-2650 or Carolyn Rapp, 815-683-2658.