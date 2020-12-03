The Crescent City Historical Society, as with so many organizations, has canceled its Christmas open house and its December meeting.
The CCHS' next monthly meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2, 2021 in the upstairs of city hall, 400 Main Street, Crescent City. Further decision-making will take place at that time in regards to the monthly open houses and meetings.
The CCHS is still open to new members and/or donations or loaning of items of interest. To get more information about the non-profit group, contact any of the following: Pat Peterson, 815-383-2695; Yvonne Doggett, 815-683-2187; Jean Herron, 815-683-2560; Cindy Pufahl, 815-683-2666; or Carolyn Rapp, 815-683-2658.