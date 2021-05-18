Crescent City Grade School will have eight students graduate at a commencement ceremony set for 6 p.m. May 27. The graduation will take place in the gym.
Graduation will be open to the public but guests will be required to wear masks and sit with family.
This year's graduates are: Lauren Janssen, daughter of Nathan and Heather Janssen of Crescent City and Ryan and Natasha Johnson of Cissna Park; Kobie Hendershot, son of Aaron and Justine Hendershot of Crescent City; Phoenix Twiggs, daughter of Ryan and Elizabeth Maxfield of Crescent City and Kristal Twiggs of Greenville; Lucas “Luke” Albers, son of Roy and Barb Albers of Crescent City; Hannah Kollmann, daughter of Tim and Malia Kollmann of Crescent City; Hope Odette, daughter of Amanda and Joe Belott of Crescent City; Aubrie Pheifer, daughter of Todd and Christi Pheifer of Crescent City; and Zach Klopp, son of Jason and Carrie Klopp of Crescent City.
Superintendent of CCGS is Rod Grimsley and principal is James DeMay.