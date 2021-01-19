The second quarter Students of the Month (which included October, November and December) were recently honored at a before-school assembly at Crescent City Grade School. Students are chosen by teachers and the honor is based on any or all of the following criteria: Significant progress in the classroom, marked improvement in grades, outstanding grades, leadership, notable consideration towards others, outstanding attitude/disposition, community involvement/service, personal development, exemplary character and individual achievement.
For October, the honored students were first grader Ava Grabow, third grader Sophia Mohler and seventh grader Lily Sorensen. Outstanding students for November were Ryder Mathews, kindergarten; Ellie Rabe, fifth grade; and Hannah Kollmann, eighth grade. December's outstanding students were second grader Annabeth Rippe, third grader Lilyan Drawdy and seventh grader Hunter Wolfe.