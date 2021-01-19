Students of Month

Recently, students of the month, chosen by teachers at CCGS, were recognized for the second quarter. Those who were named Students of the Month were (front row, left to right): Ryder Mathews, Ava Grabow and Sophia Mohler. In the back are Ellie Rabe, Hannah Kollmann, Hunter Wolfe, Liliana Sorensen and Lilyan Drawdy. Not pictured is Annabeth Rippe.

 Photo by Kim Rabe

The second quarter Students of the Month (which included October, November and December) were recently honored at a before-school assembly at Crescent City Grade School. Students are chosen by teachers and the honor is based on any or all of the following criteria: Significant progress in the classroom, marked improvement in grades, outstanding grades, leadership, notable consideration towards others, outstanding attitude/disposition, community involvement/service, personal development, exemplary character and individual achievement.

For October, the honored students were first grader Ava Grabow, third grader Sophia Mohler and seventh grader Lily Sorensen. Outstanding students for November were Ryder Mathews, kindergarten; Ellie Rabe, fifth grade; and Hannah Kollmann, eighth grade. December's outstanding students were second grader Annabeth Rippe, third grader Lilyan Drawdy and seventh grader Hunter Wolfe.

Trending Food Videos