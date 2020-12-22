English/Language Arts instructor at Crescent City Grade School is Liz Martin. As with so many school activities, Speech competition was canceled this year due to the pandemic. That didn't stop the CCGS students, however! They performed in the gym on Friday, Dec. 18, entertaining the staff and students.
Before the speech performances began, Mrs. Martin had some winners to announce. This year, she had her eighth grade students do “Toy Invention” essays, which were judged by fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh graders, along with staff. First place went to Hannah Kollmann for her creation of “Swift Toilet Paper,” second went to Lauren Janssen for her invention of “The Silencer” and Kobie Hendershot placed third with “The Wonder Pup.”
The first performance was “Fine Line,” a duet, performed by sixth graders Brielle Berry and Danica Lemenager. Seventh grader Lili Sorensen and sixth grader Victoria Milk then performed “Dumb Bunny,” followed by “There's a Hitch,” which was performed by sixth graders Skylar Bennett and Grace Robinson.
A small group made up of sixth graders Kinzie Smith, Danica Lemenager, Grace Robinson, Victoria Milk and Brielle Berry performed “Sisters in Spirit.” A comedy, “A Muddle in the Huddle,” was performed by Hunter Wolfe, Kenleigh Hendershot and Lili Sorensen, seventh graders, and Seth Dirks and Skylar Bennett, sixth graders.
The final presentation was an improv duet performance by Danica Lemenager and Kenleigh Hendershot, who were given the lines “Oh, I thought you said you could cook” (comedy), “You better tell” (serious) and “You get all this for $19.99” (comedy).
Though Mrs. Martin officially retired at the end of the previous school year, she came back to teach the first semester. When school resumes after the holiday break, Rhonda Kollmann will teach students the second semester.
A recording of the performances is available on Facebook through the following pages: Crescent-Iroquois Boosters and/or Crescent-Iroquois CUSD #249.