Crescent City Grade School has released its first-quarter honor roll, which includes fourth through eighth grade students.
The High Honor Roll included: Luke Albers, Kobie Hendershot, Hannah Kollmann and Aubrie Pheife, eighth grade; Hunter Wolfe, seventh grade; Grace Robinson, sixth grade; and Ellie Rabe, fifth grade.
Named to the Honor Roll were: Lauren Janssen, Zach Klopp and Phoenix Twiggs, eighth grade; Kenleigh Hendershot, Traeh Kissack, Lily Sorensen and Haven Storm, seventh grade; Skylar Bennett, Brielle Berry, Seth Dirks, Danica Lemenager, Victoria Milk and Kinzie Smith, sixth grade; and Alayna Mathews, fourth grade.