Heather Johnson, kindergarten teacher at Crescent City Grade School, is currently scheduling appointments for the parents of next year’s kindergarten students. She is setting up appointments for Tuesdays, April 13 and 27.
Parents will meet Rachel Pueschell and Tori Legan in the cafeteria to register the students, talk about some of the school procedures, and give a quick tour. After that, parents will join their child in the classroom where they will have the chance to ask questions. Mrs. Johnson will explain the curriculum and daily routines and procedures.
At the time of pre-registration, a copy of the child’s birth certificate will be needed to add to the permanent file. Those who received a pre-registration packet will also need to bring in a completed registration form. Your child will need a completed physical, including updated immunizations, and dental and eye exams prior to the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Any student in Unit District #249 who hasn’t received a pre-registration packet should contact the school office at 815-683-2141 during regular school hours. To enter kindergarten, a child must be five years old prior to Sept. 1, 2021.