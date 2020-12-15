Recently, the Crescent-Iroquois Booster Club of Unit District #249 conducted a fundraiser to help the group raise funds. The fundraiser was conducted by selling Monical's pizza certificates – these allow the purchasers to take a certificate to participating Monical's restaurants and receive a 12” frozen pizza to take home. This year, students and staff sold 361 certificates.
The top sellers were Jude Johnson, 60, who received $15; Gavin Kollmann, 32, recipient of $10; and Cooper DeLahr sold 30 and received $5. Each also got to choose one prize from the two prize baskets – one prize for every 5 tickets they sold – so Jude was able to choose 12 prizes, and Gavin and Cooper each got six.
Recognized for her selling efforts was Jody Munsterman, 4th/5th grade teacher at CCGS. She sold 52 certificates.
Students got to pick one prize for each five certificates sold. Those who participated and received prizes were: Hannah Kollmann, 24; Grace Robinson, 22; Kinzie Smith, 21; Quinn Butzow, 20; Kaysen Medina, 15; Traeh Kissack, 14; Annabeth Rippe, 13; Sophia Mohler, 12; Brooklynn Rabe and Ava Grabow, 10 each; Adalynn Ulitzsch and Arianna Ulitzsch, eight each; and Lucas Albers and Brantley Ritzma, five each.
The CI Booster Club is a non-profit group which raises funds to help with items needed to enhance the learning process at CCGS, to promote school spirit, and to provide funds to teachers for classroom items or field trips.