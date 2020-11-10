Crescent City Grade School was tentatively closed Nov. 9-13, with full remote learning implemented; however, according to an email from Superintendent Rod Grimsley, the closure has been expanded through Nov. 18. For now, the next day for students to report for classes will be Nov. 19.
Students began picking up packets and Chromebooks Monday afternoon, and were able to do so again on Tuesday. All families will be notified as to a schedule for picking up future packets.
During this time, remote breakfasts and lunches will not be available.
Anyone with questions or concerns regarding this closure, or to arrange picking up of packets outside the allotted times, should contact the school office at 815-683-2141.
Supt. Grimsley noted in the email things can change between now and Nov. 19. He also cited the high positive rate for the virus in Iroquois County and urged everyone to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash hands frequently.