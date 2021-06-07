CCgS

Photo by Kim Rabe

These students were listed to the high honor roll and honor roll for the 4th quarter at Crescent City Grade School. In the front are (left to right): Phoenix Twiggs, Grace Robinson, Seth Dirks and Hunter Wolfe. In the back are Aubrie Pheifer, Hannah Kollmann, Lauren Janssen, Kobie Hendershot, Lucas Albers, Kenleigh Hendershot, Traeh Kissack and Danica Lemenager.

 Photo by Kim Rabe

ILLINOIS — Crescent City Grade School has released its fourth quarter honor roll. Students who were listed on the honor roll were recognized on the final day of school, which was May 27.

Named to the honor roll were: Eighth grade – Lauren Janssen, Aubrie Pheifer, Luke Albers, Phoenix Twiggs and Hannah Kollmann; seventh grade – Hunter Wolfe, Kenleigh Hendershot and Traeh Kissack; and sixth grade – Grace Robinson, Seth Dirks and Danica Lemenager.

The lone student named to the high honor roll was Kobie Hendershot, eighth grade.

Trending Food Videos