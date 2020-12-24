Jane Daniels, junior high science and math teacher for Crescent City Grade School's junior high, was asked to have some of her students create recipes. They created a recipe book using Google and are happy to share their favorite recipes.
DANICA LEMENAGER
Danica Lemenager, seventh grade, submitted “Danica's Cheese Cake.” Here is the list of ingredients: 1-1/2 cups shortbread cookie crumbs and ¼ cup butter, melted. The filling is made using the following: 3 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened; ¾ cup sugar, ¼ cup brown sugar (packed), 1 tablespoon vanilla extract, ¼ cup milk, 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour and 2 eggs (lightly beaten). The topping is made up of ½ cup semisweet chocolate chips, 1-1/2 teapoons shortening, ½ cup coarsely chopped pecans (toasted) and 2 tablespoons caramel ice cream topping.
Directions: In a small bowl combine cookie crumbs and butter. Press onto the bottom of a greased 9-inch springform pan and set aside. In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugars and vanilla until smooth. Beat in the milk and flour. Add eggs and egg yolk, beating on low speed just until combined. Pour into crust. Place on a baking sheet. Bake at 325-degrees for 45-50 minutes or until center is almost set. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Carefully run a knife around the edge of the pan to loosen; cool 1 hour longer. Cover and refrigerate for at least six hours or overnight. Remove side of pan. In a microwave melt the chocolate chips and shortening, stir until smooth. Top the cheesecake with pecans, drizzle with chocolate mixture and caramel topping. Refrigerate leftovers.
HUNTER WOLFE
This recipe is called “Hunter's Cheese Cake” and for the crust you need: 1 cup graham cracker crumbs, ¼ cup melted unsalted butter, 1 tablespoon sugar. For the filling you need: 16 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature; 2/3 cup sugar, 1 cup sour cream, 5 large eggs, room temperature; 1 tablespoon vanilla extract, ½ cup heavy cream.
Directions: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350-degrees F. To make the crust: In a small bowl mix the cracker crumbs with the melted butter and the sugar together until evenly moistened. Press the crumb mixture onto the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan. Bake the crust until golden brown, about 10-12 minutes. Cool the pan.
Next, lower the oven temperature to 325-degrees F. In the bowl of a standing mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or with a hand-held mixer, cream the cream cheese on medium speed until smooth. Gradually add the sugar and beat until light and fluffy. (Stop mixing and scrape down the sides of the bowl and beaters as needed). Beat in the sour cream. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the vanilla and cream. Pour the batter into a prepared pan. Bake until the top of the cheesecake is lightly browned but the center still jiggles slightly, about 45 minutes. Cool the cake in the pan on a rack. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight before serving.
To remove the cake from the pan, run a knife or offset spatula around the edges to release the edges from the pan. Open the springform pan and remove the ring. Cut the cheesecake into wedges and serve with fresh or marinated berries or a raspberry sauce if desired.
LILI SORENSEN
Lili Sorensen's recipe is for Chocolate Chip cookies. You will need: 1 cup butter, softened; 1 cup white sugar, 1 cup packed brown sugar, 2 eggs, 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 2 teaspoons hot water, ½ teaspoon salt, 3 cups all-purpose flour, 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips, 1 cup chopped walnuts. Prepare oven to 350-degrees. Cream together the butter, white sugar and brown sugar. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in vanilla. Dissolve baking soda in hot water, then add to batter along with salt. Stir in flour, chocolate chips and nuts. Drop large spoonsful onto a greased pan. Bake about 10 minutes in oven or until edges are nicely browned.
KINZIE SMITH
Kinzie's Dump Cake is delicious and simple! You will need: 2 cans of fruit (apple and pineapple), 1 box of white cake batter, 1 stick of butter. To prepare: dump 2 cans of fruit into the bottom of a 9x13-inch pan; dump the cake mix on top of the fruit, melt butter and pour over the top of the cake mix. Bake 35-40 minutes or until golden brown.
KENLEIGH HENDERSHOT
Kenleigh's Bow-Tie Chicken Alfredo-Primavera was noted as “my mother taught me how to make this family favorite.” Here's how to prepare: First ingredient: boil a bowl of water for noodles – make sure you add oil to the water so the noodles don't stick. Get a pot for the sauce. Then, add 1 stick of salted butter, add minced garlic, 1 big thing of heavy cream and a small one. Let it get to a boil, then add 2 bags of mozzarella cheese, 1 jar of parmesan cheese, add broccoli, 1 cup of spinach and 1 cup of mushrooms. Make chicken on the side and then add it in the bowl. Later on, put the noodles in with the sauce and the chicken, then mix. Top it off with some more cheese – it's ready to serve.