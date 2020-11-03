Since 1984, Jody Munsterman taught her fifth grade students at Crescent City Grade School about the election process by hosting a mock US presidential election. The election is the conclusion of a month-long unit of social studies.
In previous years, the classroom would be transformed into a polling place, complete with curtained polling booths, poll watchers, election judges, ballot boxes and lots of red, white and blue décor. Students would register voters (the students of CCGS) weeks before the election, then, on election day, K-8 students would go to the classroom to cast their votes. Making memories to last a lifetime, students learned valuable citizenship lessons as a result of the mock election.
This year, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the school being closed on election day, the process was less dramatic but still an exciting process. Mrs. Munsterman's classroom this year is combined – it's made up of fourth and fifth grade students. Her students studied the election process and learned how a president is elected in the United States. Since there was no school on election day, the mock election took place on Monday, Nov. 2, and followed Covid-19 regulations.
This year, the classroom was not transformed into a polling place, there were no poll watchers or election judges, and students cast their votes in their own classrooms. Each teacher collected the ballots and placed them in a ballot box located in the teachers' lounge. After lunch, Mrs. Munsterman divided the ballots among her 4th/5th graders who tallied the results. The results were: Donald Trump, 42 votes; Joe Biden, 14 votes; and write-in candidate Kanye West, 1 vote.
Shortly before school dismissed for the day, fifth graders Ellie Rabe, Parker Wolfe and Skyler Norder went to the office to announce the winner of the mock election. Office workers Tori Legan and Rachel Pueschell helped make the announcement over the public address system.
The 4th/5th graders enjoyed playing Presidential and First Lady Jingo after lunch. Classmate Emma Klopp was able to join her classmates in the fun as she attended remotely via computer streaming.
Some of the topics students covered in their social studies' presidential unit were: the US Constitution defines the presidency, electoral college and electoral map, qualifications for voting – who can vote, political parties, timeline of the election year (primaries, caucuses, nominating conventions, running mates, election day, inauguration day), campaigning in the past versus today, and public opinion polls.