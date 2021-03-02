The town board for the village of Crescent City met Monday, March 1 at city hall. Mayor Mark Rabe called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. with clerk Cathy Christensen taking roll call. Present were trustees Dennis Ritzma, Joe Belott, Kim Rabe, Scott Dirks, Steve Carley and Jim Sorensen. Also present were treasurer Carolyn Rapp, ERH rep Sean McBride, and village maintenance engineer Al Johnson.
McBride discussed the recent boil order which had to be issued due to a blown fuse shutting down a pump. Most of his discussion took place on being able to get into residences and businesses to install the new water meters. His workers will call the residents he has phone numbers for and in places where no one responds, he will leave a note to let them know what they need to do. The major problem comes from those who have cell phones so no number is available. Scott Dirks asked him to have his workers check the hydrants and make sure both caps can be removed.
The monthly report from ERH noted all required samples had been collected and submitted, service had been equipped, JULIE requests were responded to, and the line for the emergency phone dialer had been repaired by the phone company.
The board then approved the purchase of hydrant covers to be used in the winter time to keep salt from collecting on the caps.
Johnson thanked the board and officials for the flowers and donation sent to his family at the time of his mother's passing. He has purchased 16 barrels for the village to use for decorating and Kim Rabe said she would get with Pat Peterson, president of the Crescent City Historical Society, to see if the group had any specific plans in mind. It was noted the battery appeared to be the problem with the new village truck during the cold weather, with the dealership replacing the battery.
The February minutes were read and discussed, then passed by the board.
The treasurer's reports were distributed by Rapp. The village has a CD which needed to be renewed so it was opted to roll it over for 12 months. After review, both the village report and the community center report were approved by the board.
In new business, the board discussed getting the village Facebook page up and running. When the boil order was in effect, some people were not aware of it. The general lines of communication are to post signs at the post office and Casey's, plus put it on the village sign and on the radio. Christensen and Kim Rabe will work together to get a Facebook page developed and urge people to share communications among their neighbors. The village set a limit on the amount to be spent on a new laptop and Christensen said she had received her stamp and is now officially a notary public.
Mayor Rabe said the next Fireball Festival meeting is March 10 and so far the liquor license for that event is on hold. Kim Rabe asked if the community should sponsor the Easter egg hunt but was advised to see what the public health department recommends for larger gatherings. She also announced spring garage sale days are Friday-Saturday, May 7-8, with each residence responsible for its own advertising.
Following the approval of bills for payment, the board adjourned at 8:44 p.m. With the next meeting set for 7 p.m. Monday, April 5.