The Watseka Park District and the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce have created a fiendishly frenzied event for area residents called “Can’t Touch This”.
This is a combined effort between the two organizations to bring some Halloween fun to the area while appreciating social distancing, according to information provided.
Can’t Touch This will feature several different activities.
The first part of Can’t Touch This will be a Halloween Costume Photo Contest for children ages 1-13. Much like the annual costume event, children will be divided into age groups and urged on their overall costume and character. Children must be registered for this event with pictures turned in by Oct. 16.
Photos will be displayed on the Watseka Park District Facebook page and websites. Each registration that must accompany the picture has the rules for the event. Photos will also be displayed on the park district screen at the office. Registrations are available on the website and Facebook page.
The park district will also have a Vehicle Decorating Contest.
Registrations for this event must be turned in by Oct. 21 so that all vehicles can be organized and numbered. Registered vehicles will then meet at the Watseka Park District parking lot at 5 p.m. Oct. 28.
Registered vehicles will be judged in three categories: Most Overall Halloweenish, Most Monster Like and Most Creative. Vehicles will then follow a simple parade route and end at the Administrative Center for the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce Trunk or Treat event.
Vehicles do not have to be decorated to participate in the Trunk or Treat Event.
The Trunk or Treat Event is sponsored by the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce and will be from 6-7 p.m.
Vehicles will enter the south parking lot entrance and drive past the decorated trunk or treat exhibits. No one will exit their vehicle for any reason.
Trunk or treat exhibitors will hand out store bought, wrapped candy to the vehicles while following mask and glove precautions.
Both the Watseka Park District and Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce admit this is a unique experience but with social distancing requirements this seems the best fit. They ask that everyone be patient, take time to enjoy the event and follow the rules that are posted on registration forms and websites.
Anyone with questions can contact the Watseka Park District staff at 815-432-3931 or Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce staff at 815-432-2416.