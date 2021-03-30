For April, the Watseka Area Food Pantry is suggesting canned fruit be donated by those who want to help the group. Although almost all food items will be accepted, the canned fruit suggestion makes it easier for those who want to donate but aren't sure what to give.
Any food items which are in undamaged packaging and have not surprassed their use-by/expiration dates are welcome. The food pantry helps families throughout Iroquois County. If an individual or family is in need of items, they must call between 9-11 a.m. the day they would like to get the items. The number to call is 815-432-0122 but callers are asked to be patient as there is no answering service and it may take some time for a volunteer to get to the phone. Up to eight clients can be served each day, and clients must wait at least eight weeks between visits.
Watseka Area Food Pantry is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301South Fourth. The pantry can be accessed by using the alleyway (under the canopy) on the south side of the church and once inside there’s a sign designating the pantry.
In addition to food items, the pantry also collects cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products, paper products, laundry supplies and more.
If you would like to donate food items, please call ahead to 815-432-0122 so workers will be available to assist in receiving the donations. Although calling ahead isn't mandatory, it is very helpful in arranging workers being available. Monetary donations can be mailed to: Watseka Area Food Pantry, 301 S. Fourth, Watseka, IL 60970.