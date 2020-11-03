The Veterans' Appreciation Breakfast set for Nov. 11 has been canceled due to the most recent pandemic restrictions.
According to Nita Benner, of Princess Wach-e-kee Chapter DAR, one of the co-organizers of the event, it is hoped to be able to reschedule the breakfast in the near future.
Benner noted, “We would like to thank all of our area veterans for their service and ask for their understanding.”
The event is sponsored by the DAR chapter, along with Cissna Park American Legion Post 527, its Auxiliary, and sons of American Legion. The event also received support from Thrivent action teams.