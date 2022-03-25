Rep. Tom Bennett and the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department will have a prescription drug drop off event April 23, according to information from Bennett’s office.
The free event will be from 9-11 a.m. that day at the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department in Watseka.
Accepted medications include: prescription medications, prescription ointments and patches, vitamins and pet medications. Items not accepted include needles, illegal drugs and liquids.
This will be an outdoor event that will allow participants to remain in their vehicles. Drivers should follow the marked lanes when entering and exiting the parking lot. Brochures on state programs will also be available.
For more information go to repbennett.com or call 815-844-9179.