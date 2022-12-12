The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the location for the Business After Hours.
The event will be from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 4 and hosted by the Iroquois County Republican Women's Club at the Watseka Elks Lodge located at 111 N. Third Street in Watseka. All chamber members, their employees, and guests or any business or organization who would like to learn more about the chamber or becoming a member are invited to attend to socialize and enjoy refreshments along with a 50/50 drawing. The January Business of the Month will be selected, according to information from the chamber. The more co-wokers at the event from a business the more chances that business has to be selected. A business representative must be present to be eligible.