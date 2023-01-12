The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the location for the business after hours Feb. 1, from 5:30-7 p.m., hosted by the Watseka Family Festival Committee. The event will be at the American Legion building located at 968 S. 4th Street in Watseka.
The Watseka Family Festival Committee will be announcing the 2023 entertainment, according to a news release from the chamber.
All chamber members, their employees, and guests or any business or organization who would like to learn more about the chamber or becoming a member are invited to come socialize and enjoy refreshments along with a 50/50 drawing.
The February Business of the Month will be selected, bring as many of your co-workers to greater your chances you must be present to be eligible.
Business After Hours is a program of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce, designed to provide networking opportunities for area businesses and organizations as well as to help promote the community through the success of its members, for more information about the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce activities, please contact Amanda Hibbs at the Chamber office 815-432-2416.