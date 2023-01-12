The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the location for the business after hours Feb. 1, from 5:30-7 p.m., hosted by the Watseka Family Festival Committee. The event will be at the American Legion building located at 968 S. 4th Street in Watseka.

The Watseka Family Festival Committee will be announcing the 2023 entertainment, according to a news release from the chamber.

