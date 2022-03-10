The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the location for the Business After Hours on April 6 will be TJ's Signs.
The event will be from 5:30-7 p.m. TJ’s Signs is located at 417 N. Second Street in Watseka.
All chamber members, their employees, and guests or any business or organization who would like to learn more about the chamber or becoming a member are invited to come socialize and enjoy refreshments along with a 50/50 drawing.
The April Business of the Month will be selected. Attendees may invite as many of his or her co-workers to greater the chances their business will be selected. The business representative must be present to be eligible.
Business After Hours is a program of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce designed to provide networking opportunities for area businesses and organizations as well as to help promote the community through the success of its members. For more information about the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce activities, please contact Amanda Hibbs at the chamber office 815-432-2416.