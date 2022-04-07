On April 6 more than 30 Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce members and guests attended the Business After Hours hosted by TJ’s Signs located at 417 N. Second Street, Watseka.
Amanda Hibbs, executive director of the chamber, welcomed all members, employees, and guests. Everyone enjoyed visiting, networking and refreshments.
Hibbs then turned it over to Tom Jones, owner of TJ’s Signs, who shared some of the services his business offers such as truck lettering, magnetic signs, stake signs, vehicle lettering & graphics, banners, and much more they offer in-house color printing. Jason Cahoe of TJ’s Signs won the 50/50 and donated it back to the WACC, Penny Burden of Harbor House Resale Shoppe won the door prize and Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services was selected as the April Business of the Month.
Business After Hours is a program of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce, designed to provide networking opportunities for area businesses and organizations, as well as to help promote the community through the success of its members. For more information about chamber activities, call the chamber office at 815-432-2416.