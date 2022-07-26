DANVILLE – The Illinois Bankers Association (IBA) has announced that Thomas J. Chamberlain has been elected vice chair of IBA’s Board of Directors, according to a news release.

“Throughout his career, Tom has been a pillar of his community and a dedicated leader in the Illinois banking community,” said Randy Hultgren, President and CEO of the Illinois Bankers Association. “We are grateful for his time and contributions, and we look forward to continuing to build on our successful record of advocacy on behalf of banks across the state.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos