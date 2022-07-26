DANVILLE – The Illinois Bankers Association (IBA) has announced that Thomas J. Chamberlain has been elected vice chair of IBA’s Board of Directors, according to a news release.
“Throughout his career, Tom has been a pillar of his community and a dedicated leader in the Illinois banking community,” said Randy Hultgren, President and CEO of the Illinois Bankers Association. “We are grateful for his time and contributions, and we look forward to continuing to build on our successful record of advocacy on behalf of banks across the state.”
Chamberlain is the Senior Executive Vice President and has been the Chief Lending Officer of Iroquois Federal since July of 2010. He has served with Iroquois Federal since July of 2004, when he joined the association as Vice President and Manager – Danville Office, with responsibility for the management and commercial loan activities of that office. Prior to his service with Iroquois Federal, Chamberlain worked with First Mid Bank & Trust for over 18 years, managing branches and working in their lending and trust/farm management departments.
Chamberlain has an MBA from Eastern Illinois University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois. He is a 2011 graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania where he also earned the Wharton Leadership Certificate and is a graduate of the Illinois Agricultural Leadership Program. Chamberlain has held multiple leadership positions for IBA and served as a member or chairman of committees for Illinois Bankers Education Services, Inc., the American Bankers Association and Illinois and American Societies of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers.
He is actively involved in the Danville community, having held the top leadership position of several community organizations. Chamberlain has served as Board President of the Danville Area Community College Foundation; Board Chair of United Way of Danville; Board Chair of Vermilion Advantage economic development organization; President of Schlarman Foundation; President of the Rotary Club of Tuscola; President of the Tuscola Chamber of Commerce; President of Main Street Tuscola; Grand Knight Mattoon Knights of Columbus; and President Mid-Illinois Big Brothers/Big Sisters.
The Illinois Bankers Association is the voice of Illinois’ banking industry, dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve. Founded in 1891, the IBA brings together state and national banks and savings banks employing more than 105,000 people in nearly 4,500 offices across the state. The IBA is proud of its diverse membership, serving all sizes of financial institutions from the smallest community bank in the state to the largest national bank in the country.