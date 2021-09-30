WATSEKA, Illinois — Kerry Bell, president and CEO of the First Trust & Savings Bank is excited to announce that Jeff Sobkoviak has joined the ag team at the bank. Sobkoviak will be responsible for the development of new agricultural and commercial business relationships, according to a news release.
An Iroquois County native, Sobkoviak played professional baseball for 10 years. He is married to Michelle, principal at Milford Grade School and they have two college age children.
Sobkoviak brings 18 years in relationship building and ag services associations to the First Trust & Savings Bank. Bell said, “Jeff’s depth of experience, knowledge and customer relationship skills will complement our growing team of seasoned lending professionals.”
The First Trust & Savings Bank is a $300 million community bank providing lending, deposit, wealth and farm management services throughout Iroquois County and the surrounding area.