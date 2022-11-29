Ribbon-cutting

A ribbon-cutting was conducted by the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce Nov. 29 at the new location for the Times-Republic in Watseka.

 Photo contributed

The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce hosted ribbon-cutting at noon Nov. 29 at the new location for Iroquois County’s Times-Republic.

The newspaper is now located in Watseka’s Lexington Center, 1120 E. Walnut St., Suites 13-14.

Tags

Trending Food Videos