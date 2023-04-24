April 24, 2023, Marshall, MN — Runnings, a Minnesota-based retailer, has recently reached an agreement to purchase R.P. Home & Harvest, a family-owned company with 22 locations and one distribution facility across Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Wisconsin, according to a news release from the company. Upon completion of this acquisition, Runnings’ footprint will expand to 80 locations, serving customers in 12 states from New York to Montana.

“From the customers and the communities to the employees and vendors, we truly feel this is an excellent opportunity for everyone involved,” added Brian Odegaard, President of Runnings. “These stores and communities are very similar to the markets we presently serve and, after many discussions with R.P. Home & Harvest’s leadership, both companies knew this would be a great fit from a culture, values, and operations standpoint.”