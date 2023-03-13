DANVILLE (03/13/2023) Gina Brassard has been named director of assessment at Lakeview College of Nursing (LCN), according to information from the college.
Brassard, who has been at LCN since 2019, plans on balancing her new assessment role with her teaching assignments for the College.
As an assistant professor at LCN, Brassard has taught a variety of theory and clinical/lab courses including the following: Adult Health I, Basic Concepts of Pharmacology, Population and Global Health, Leadership and Management, and Concept Synthesis. She has also served on the College's curriculum committee, human subjects committee, and is a Sigma Theta Tau Alpha Alpha Delta Chapter board member.
Beyond her many years of experience in patient care, mostly at Iroquois Hospital and Resident Home, Brassard has many academic accomplishments. She has earned several certifications such as online instructor certification, resident assessment coordinator certified (RAC-CT), and director of nursing services certified (DNS-CT) and is currently pursuing a doctorate of education in ethical leadership through Olivet Nazarene University. She also holds a bachelor's and a master's degree in nursing from Olivet Nazarene University. Brassard earned an associate degree in nursing from Kankakee Community College.
"Professor Brassard brings over 39 years of healthcare experience to this role. Her knowledge of the nursing curriculum and her collaborative work ethic are going to strengthen our ability to advance the nursing profession," according to Brittany Lawson, who is the College's interim dean.
Brassard is ready to begin her new position at Lakeview. "I am excited to learn a new aspect of the College. It will be interesting to learn new things about the assessment data," explained Brassard.
Brassard resides in Milford, with her husband, Todd. They have one grown son, a daughter-in-law, and three grandchildren.