Kris Pardy has been promoted to senior branch office administrator at the Watseka branch office of financial services firm Edward Jones, according to information from the company. Pardy has been with Edward Jones the past four years.
Stuart Swalls, the local Edward Jones financial advisor, said Pardy is very deserving of the promotion.
"Pardy has demonstrated an outstanding ability to juggle the many complex tasks and responsibilities associated with helping run this office. I'm very pleased that her exceptional ability and dedication to the firm have been recognized and rewarded," Swalls said.
To be named a senior branch office administrator, an individual must meet specific training requirements, demonstrate exceptional performance when completing office responsibilities, handle the complex tasks associated with running a high-volume office, and typically must have at least five years' experience with the firm.
"I am so pleased to receive this promotion," Pardy said. "It's terrific to be rewarded for a job well done. Of course, it can be challenging at times, but it's always educational and I really enjoy my work."
A branch office administrator is responsible for the daily operation of an Edward Jones office. This includes providing top-notch client service, supporting marketing activities for the office and staying updated on technological advances.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.