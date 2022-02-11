KENTLAND, INDIANA — Kentland Bank is pleased to announce recent promotions, according to information from the bank.
Kirby Drey, CEO and President of Kentland Bank, stated “Kentland Bank has a great team of leaders that are deserving of their promotions. We are excited for all of these individuals leading our bank Today – Tomorrow – Together.”
PAM MOLTER
Kentland Bank would like to announce the promotion of Pam Molter to Trust Services/Assistant Vice President. Pam joined Kentland Bank as a Teller in 1992, with 5 years of banking experience, and has worn many hats in her career including Vault Teller, Assistant Credit Supervisor, and Credit Supervisor.
Pam is very active within her community. She has served as York Township/Benton County Trustee for the last 18 years. She is on the board of SAGA (Senior and Adult Guardianship Advocates). Her additional history of volunteerism includes serving as a former York Township Library Treasurer, Junior Achievement at both South Newton Elementary and Otterbein Elementary schools. She was instrumental in organizing volunteers from Kentland Bank for the local food pantry, as well as designing and overseeing the installation of the Veteran’s Memorial at Raub Park.
HEIDI WISEMAN
Heidi Wiseman joined Kentland Bank in August of 2021 as Ag & Commercial Loan Officer. Heidi was recently promoted to Ag & Commercial Loan Officer/Assistant Vice President.
Wiseman graduated from Tippecanoe Valley High School and attended Ivy Tech to receive her associates in Business Administration. She then graduated Magna Cum Laude, receiving her bachelor’s degree in Business Management at Grace College in Winona Lake, IN.
Wiseman worked in the banking industry for 14 years as loan officer and analyst in Indiana.
Heidi is a member of the Kentland Rotary Club and enjoys volunteering at her church.
TRACE NIMS
Trace Nims has been promoted to Ag & Commercial Loan Officer/Assistant Vice President. Trace joined Kentland Bank in 2019 as a part time Credit Analyst & Ag Lender while completing his master’s degree in accounting, with Honors, at the University of Illinois.
Trace graduated from Cissna Park High School and went on to graduate from Parkland College with a degree in Business Administration, with Honors, as well as graduating from the Purdue Agricultural Banking School.
Trace volunteers in Champaign, Illinois for the After School Tutoring Program for students, Roofing for a Cause and enjoys coaching Little League Baseball.
LACEY MAFFETT
Lacey Maffett has been promoted to Lending Compliance Coordinator of Kentland Bank. Lacey joined the bank in 2019 as a Financial Service Representative. She is a graduate of Purdue University Global with her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude.
She is currently serving on Kentland Bank’s Employee Volunteer Program as the representative for the Lafayette Branch. She currently supports youth sports, Greater Lafayette Regional Soccer Alliance, and Lafayette Futsal. She has also previously volunteered her time between Junior Achievement and the Lafayette Food Pantry.
GAIL CONRAD
Gail Conrad has recently been promoted to Senior Credit Supervisor. She joined Kentland Bank in 2011 with 16 years banking experience.
Conrad graduated from South Newton Jr./Sr. High School and is a graduate of International Business College. She is a past volunteer for the South Newton Elementary PTO and is a current Board Member for Iroquois Township.
MATTHEW SMITH
Matthew Smith has been promoted to Mortgage Loan Officer/Assistant Vice President. Matthew joined Kentland Bank in 2017 in Financial Services and was promoted to Credit Supervisor in the Lending Department in May 2019.
Smith came to Kentland Bank with 7 years of banking experience in a variety of roles. He received his bachelor’s degree from Ball State University in Business Administration.
Matthew is the Employee Volunteer Program Team Leader at the Rensselaer branch of Kentland Bank and has volunteered with Meals on Wheels in the past.
CHRISTOPHER BOTH
Christopher Both has been promoted to Chief Lending Officer/Senior Vice President. He joined Kentland Bank in April of 2019 and has more than eight years of lending experience.
He is a graduate of Watseka Community High School, Kankakee Community College, and Franklin University where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration. He is a graduate of the Purdue Agricultural Banking School and is certified by the American Bankers Association in Commercial and Small Business Banking.
Both is a past president of the Kiwanis Club of Watseka and has been active with several organizations including the United Way, Illinois Student Assistance Program, Watseka Masonic Lodge, and Danville Scottish Rite.
REAGAN BENNETT
Reagan Bennet has been promoted to Human Resources Manager/Assistant Vice President. Reagan joined Kentland Bank in November of 2018 as an Assistant Credit Supervisor and was promoted to Human Resources Manager in December 2019.
Reagan comes to Kentland Bank from Colorado where she graduated from Ponderosa High School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Metropolitan University of Denver in Behavioral Science with a minor in Psychology. Bennett is also a graduate of the Human Resources Management program of the Graduate School of Banking.
Bennett is a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity in Lafayette, IN and recently participated in the Strong Women Build program. She is also an active member of the Booster Club and Parent support group at her local school and has volunteered with the Junior Achievement program in Newton County, as well as the Food Pantry in Kentland.