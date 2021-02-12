BRADLEY, ILLINOIS – OAK Orthopedics’ robotic joint replacement specialists are the first in Kankakee County offering knee replacements using the innovative ROSA Knee System from Zimmer Biomet, according to a news release. Performed at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital at 500 W. Court St. in Kankakee, OAK Orthopedics’ joint replacement specialist Dr. Rajeev Puri completed the first two ROSA knee replacements in Kankakee County on Feb. 10. Patients in need of specialized total joint care can schedule an appointment at the practice’s locations in Bradley, Frankfort, New Lenox or Watseka. For an appointment in Bradley or Watseka, patients can call (815) 928-8050 or (815) 469-3452 for an appointment in Frankfort or New Lenox.
The team of robotic joint replacement surgeons at OAK Orthopedics has performed nearly 100 robotically assisted surgeries in Frankfort and New Lenox at Silver Cross’s Midwest Institute for Robotic Surgery and more than 200 computer-navigated surgeries. As part of OAK Orthopedics’ advanced procedure offerings, ROSA Knee brings together robotic technology with industry-leading knee implants to help surgeons personalize surgical procedures for their patients. Data provided by ROSA Knee assists with complex decision-making and enables surgeons to use computer and software technology to control and move surgical instruments, allowing for greater precision and flexibility during procedures.
Now available at St. Mary’s Hospital through OAK Orthopedics’ ROSA-trained surgeons, total knee replacement using this system provides patients with state-of-the-art implants, including gender-specific knee implants, real-time data and navigation that help the surgeon optimize the procedure, and a new knee that maximizes motion and maintains stability, according to the news release.
Dr. Puri is a board-certified, fellowship-trained hip, knee, foot and ankle surgeon. He is a Healthgrades Five-Star Doctor, he’s been honored as a Silver Cross Hospital Top Doc for outstanding patient satisfaction and Patients Choice has named him one of America’s Most Compassionate Doctors. Dr. Puri earned his medical degree from The Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus, Ohio, where he also interned in general surgery and underwent his orthopedic surgical residency.
Dr. Puri later completed two fellowships: the first in foot and ankle reconstruction at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and the second fellowship in hip and knee total joint revision at Indiana Orthopedics in Indianapolis.
To learn more about OAK Orthopedics’ joint replacement services and total joint care or to schedule a safe appointment, call (815) 928-8050.
