Walter “Chip” Hasselbring III is pleased to announce the title change which recognize the roles and contributions of Jessica Cheever and Bob Guido, according to information from Iroquois Federal.
Jessica Cheever has been named senior vice president- compliance and loan operations, and Bob Guido has been named senior vice president and commercial loan officer.
Cheever joined Iroquois Federal in 2010. She is a certified regulatory compliance manager (CRCM), which oversees lending compliance for the institution. Cheever also leads the Iroquois Loan Operational Teams in an effort to provide the best available service and products for current and potential borrowers.
Guido joined Iroquois Federal in 2015. Guido works with customers of both large and first time investors. He helps them build their portfolios in investment properties and commercial real estate. He also works with small businesses to create solutions in the areas of real estate, equipment, and operations.
In March of 2022 Cheever and Guido successfully completed the Illinois Banker Association’s Future Leaders Alliance Program. The Future Leader Alliance Program is a 14 month Leadership Program that transforms talented employees, new or seasoned, by cultivating the next generation of bank leaders. The FLA leadership coursework contains an emphasis on personal and professional development, community service, and networking. We thank them for setting the standard at a bank that’s leading the way.
Iroquois Federal opened in May of 1883. Iroquois Federal has more than $857,000,000 in assets and is headquartered in Watseka. Iroquois Federal operates seven full service offices located in Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, Bourbonnais and Champaign, and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. In addition to banking services, Iroquois Federal offers a full line of insurance products through Iroquois Insurance and wealth management services through Iroquois Financial. Find out more information at www.iroquoisfed.com