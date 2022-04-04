MOMENCE, ILLINOIS, US, [March 29, 2022] – AAF Flanders, a worldwide company in air filtration solutions with a manufacturing facility in Momence and distribution center in nearby Kankakee, pledged its support of the Momence Police Department recently, according to information from the company. The $1,000 donation is intended to assist the police department to meet mandates from the State of Illinois outlined in the SAFE-T Act.
Signed into law by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on June 25, 2021, the SAFE-T Act requires significant updates to training and equipment for all law enforcement officers throughout the state. In particular, each officer must be equipped with a body camera in good working condition, and departments must maintain additional associated hardware, software, and electronic storage related to the resulting footage.
The goal of these new mandates is to ensure the existence of footage of interactions with law enforcement officers. This footage will reduce civil liability for the police department, create more transparency for the community, and present clear and concise evidence for both criminal and civil proceedings, according to the news release.
Because the SAFE-T Act does not allocate state funds to the Momence Police Department, the department has appealed to community members to defray the costs of implementing the training and equipment upgrades to achieve compliance. As a good corporate citizen with a strong relationship with the local police department, AAF Flanders is proud to answer the call.
“We are pleased to make this donation for the betterment of the community where we live and work,” says Plant Manager Ed Singleton. “Through the upgraded training and equipment, we look forward to more transparent, positive interactions with law enforcement for the residents of Momence.”
AAF International and AAF Flanders maintain manufacturing operations in 22 countries across four continents with 6,000 employees worldwide. AAF International is a subsidiary of Daikin Industries, Ltd., a diversified international manufacturing company and a global leader in air conditioning based in Osaka, Japan.
AAF is recognized as a global leader in air filtration and has consistently delivered many industry firsts. Its vision is to bring clean air to life by supplying our customers with best-in-class products and technologies that protect and improve people’s health. Its residential, commercial, and industrial customers benefit from decades of know-how that allows the protection of people, products, and equipment in critical processes while minimizing the impact on the environment. To learn more about AAF Flanders, visit https://www.aafintl.com/en/commercial/.