Patricia High, I-KAN Regional Office of Education #32 Assistant Regional Superintendent, recently completed her Superintendent Ed.D in Leadership from the University of St. Francis, according to information from the I-KAN office.

Dr. High has served as Assistant Regional Superintendent of Schools for nearly a year and previously served as the I-KAN ROE Professional Development Administrator. Prior to her time at the I-KAN ROE, she served as an educator in Kankakee County schools for 14 years.