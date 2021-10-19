A grand opening took place Saturday, Oct. 16 as Janell's “Jems” and Company, and Ella & E Boutique have relocated to 410 E. Crescent in Gilman.
Janell's “Jems” and Company is a business made up of 10 talented women, including Kristina Rhodes, owner of Ella & E Boutique, which features beautiful women's and children's clothing. The other partners are Janell Miller (owner), Kaylyn Davis, Michelle Wessels, Abbie Thompson, Alice Tammen, Kathie Arseneau, Ginger Searle, Jean Herron and Sarah Mussman.
The business began in November, 2016, in Onarga. As time has moved on, the company has grown and took advantage of an opportunity which arose when a building became available in Gilman. At the new location, people will find jewelry, candles, cards, crafts, home décor and repainted furniture. Miller said, “Their creativity to repurpose items into one-of-a-kind creations is extraordinary.”
The group feels this new location will prove to be advantageous to shoppers in the county and outlying areas. Miller noted, “We believe this location will benefit everyone involved. Thank you to the city of Gilman for its warm welcome.”
On hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday were owners Miller and Rhodes, and partners Wessels, Thompson, Arseneau, Herron and Davis. Partners unable to attend the ceremony were Searle, Mussman and Tammen. Gilman Chamber of Commerce members who assisted with the ceremony were Kyle Leydens and his son, Marshall; chamber secretary Katie Canada, chamber treasurer Emily Foster and chamber board member Cheryl Bohlmann.
The business is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 12 noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is 815-263-4311. The group keeps its Facebook page updated with photos and videos and the name of the page is Janell's Jems & Company.