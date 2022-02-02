PAXTON, ILLINOIS — Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative welcomes member care representative, Crystal Martinek. Martinek recently joined the electric cooperative headquartered in Paxton, according to information provided. She will be part of the member care team headed up by Shannon Deck. Martinek will have responsibility for serving as the initial contact for co-op members, initiating service for new members, answering member questions, and handling account transactions.
Martinek is a graduate of Fisher High School. She joins Eastern Illini with billing and customer service experience. Martinek is married to Paul. They make their home in Paxton and have two daughters.
Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative is a member-owned business providing electric service to over 13,000 meters in 10 counties in east central Illinois. It operates and maintains more than 4,500 miles of energized lines. Eastern Illini provides members with safe and reliable energy solutions and exceptional service. Visit eiec.coop for more information.