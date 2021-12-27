The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the location for the Business After Hours from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 5.
The event will be hosted by the American Legion Post #23. The post is located at 968 S. Fourth St. in Watseka. All chamber members, their employees, and guests or any business or organization who would like to learn more about the chamber or becoming a member are invited to attend, socialize and enjoy refreshments along with a 50/50 drawing. The January Business of the Month will be selected. Bring as many of your co-workers to greater your chances. Winners must be present to be eligible.
Business After Hours is a program of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce designed to provide networking opportunities for area businesses and organizations as well as to help promote the community through the success of its members. For more information about the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce activities, please contact Amanda Hibbs at the Chamber office 815-432-2416.