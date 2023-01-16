Two

Brady Foster assumed the role of president on Jan. 1, 2023. Mike Hedge will continue as the chief executive officer.

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS – Birkey’s Farm Store, Inc., a 100 percent employee-owned business with locations in Illinois and Indiana, announced in a news release that Brady Foster assumed the role of president on Jan. 1, 2023. Over the past 15 years with Birkey’s, Brady has held leadership positions at both the dealership level and corporate level.

“Spending the majority of my life in and around Birkey’s, I continue to watch our industry evolve for both Birkey’s and our customers. Birkey’s has had a long history of strong leadership that I always have admired. It is an absolute honor and privilege to assume this great responsibility and lead our employee-owners to help our customers feed the world and build communities,” said Foster.

