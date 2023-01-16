CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS – Birkey’s Farm Store, Inc., a 100 percent employee-owned business with locations in Illinois and Indiana, announced in a news release that Brady Foster assumed the role of president on Jan. 1, 2023. Over the past 15 years with Birkey’s, Brady has held leadership positions at both the dealership level and corporate level.
“Spending the majority of my life in and around Birkey’s, I continue to watch our industry evolve for both Birkey’s and our customers. Birkey’s has had a long history of strong leadership that I always have admired. It is an absolute honor and privilege to assume this great responsibility and lead our employee-owners to help our customers feed the world and build communities,” said Foster.
As president, Foster will assume direct oversight over the operations of the business. Mike Hedge will continue as the chief executive officer, with overall leadership of the business and strategic initiatives as well as overseeing accounting, finance, and IT. As 2023 begins Brady and the team of employee-owners are committed to another year of continual improvement of Birkey’s Farm Store to better serve our customers and their communities.
Birkey’s Farm Store has served Illinois and Indiana since 1954, working to meet customer needs through the years. What was once an operation in a small shop has grown to a network of 18 locations and 450+ employees in the 100 percent employee-owned organization. This continued investment in people, infrastructure, technology, and tooling has enabled Birkey’s to become a leading dealer for Case IH Agriculture and Case Construction Equipment.
Headquartered in Champaign, Illinois, Birkey’s owns and operates a network of full-service Case IH agricultural and Case construction equipment stores throughout Illinois and western Indiana. For more information about the areas served, go to www.birkeys.com.