On July 9, Terry Acree retired from Iroquois Federal.
Acree was employed at Iroquois Federal for the past 21 years but has been in the banking industry for 45 years.
Acree began his employment as vice president in June of 2000 and was then named executive vice president and Watseka community president in 2015. Acree has been involved in many organizations in the Watseka community. He was a board member/chairman at Iroquois Memorial Hospital for 13 years, past president of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce, past president and board member of the Iroquois Economic Development Association for 38 years and past president and 40 Year member of the Watseka Kiwanis Club. He was also involved with the Iroquois County Long Term Recovery Committee and the Watseka Ministerial Transient Fund. Acree was named the Times-Republic Citizen of the Year in 1992.
Walter H. Hasselbring III, President of Iroquois Federal, has announced that William “Bill” Krones has been appointed the Watseka community president. Krones is replacing the retiring Terry Acree, executive vice president and Watseka community president.
Krones has been employed at Iroquois Federal for the past three years, but brings more than 35 years of banking experience to the Watseka office.