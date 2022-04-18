KANKAKEE, ILLINOIS — The A.N. Webber companies and their employees are proud to make a contribution to Samaritan's Purse International Relief in aid of Ukraine, according to a press release from the company.
Ukraine is a significant hub for outsourced logistics operations for companies headquartered in the United States. A.N. Webber, Inc. works directly with many logistics professionals facing the challenges of this war, and we feel it is necessary to help the relief efforts and to show our support for the Ukrainian people.
Donating to Samaritan’s Purse gives the opportunity to help not only Ukraine directly, but also the surrounding countries that are providing aid to refugees, injured soldiers, and civilians. When searching for the right cause to donate to, company representatives recognized all of the good that Samaritan’s Purse is doing to help those in need.
The Samaritan’s Purse team has built an emergency field hospital on the outskirts of Lviv, fully equipped with two operating rooms, capable of 14 major surgeries or 30 minor surgeries per day. Their emergency room can handle 100+ patients per day, and they are making multiple trips back and forth from the United States to provide additional supplies.
A.N. Webber, Inc., a family company since 1947, is an experienced transportation company, who can also offer both logistics and warehousing services through sister companies. The firm is headquartered on the south side of Kankakee, with additional terminals in Tennessee, Texas, and South Carolina.
To donate to Samaritan’s Purse visit: https://www.samaritanspurse.org